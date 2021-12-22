Perry scores 15 to lift UCF past North Alabama 75-64

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Darius Perry posted 15 points, nine assists and six rebounds as Central Florida defeated North Alabama 75-64 on Wednesday night.

C.J. Walker had 13 points for the Knights (8-2), who earned their fourth straight victory. Jamille Reynolds added 12 points. Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Jamari Blackmon had 17 points to top the Lions (7-5). Dallas Howell added 12 points. C.J. Brim had 11 points and six assists.

