VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 30 points as South Dakota beat Western Illinois 80-63 on Saturday.

Perrott-Hunt added seven rebounds for the Coyotes (7-8, 2-1 Summit League). Tasos Kamateros scored 15 points while going 6 of 8 (3 for 3 from distance). A.J. Plitzuweit was 5 of 9 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Alec Rosner led the Leathernecks (8-6, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Vuk Stevanic added 14 points for Western Illinois. In addition, Jesiah West had nine points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. South Dakota visits North Dakota while Western Illinois hosts Omaha.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.