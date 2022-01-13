Perrott-Hunt carries South Dakota past Denver 80-71

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Kruz Perrott-Hunt matched his career high with 25 points as South Dakota topped Denver 80-71 on Thursday night.

Boogie Anderson had 12 points for South Dakota (9-7, 2-3 Summit League). Hunter Goodrick added 10 points and 13 rebounds. Mason Archambault had 10 points.

KJ Hunt had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Pioneers (6-13, 2-4). Jordan Johnson added 16 points. Michael Henn had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am