IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Tony Perkins scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, Kris Murray made 8 of 15 from the field and finished with 19 points and Iowa won its fourth consecutive game Sunday, shooting a season-high 60% from the field in an 81-67 win over Maryland.

Ahron Ulis hit a jumper to give Iowa (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) its first lead at 6-4 and the Terrapins trailed the rest of the way. Perkins scored five points and Payton Sandfort added four in a 9-2 spurt that made it 19-10 with 9 minutes left in the first half and the Hawkeyes hit three 3-pointers in a 15-3 run that stretched the lead to 16 about six minutes later.

Iowa is averaging 85.3 points during its win streak that began with a 91-89 victory at No. 15 Indiana – the most points the Hoosiers had allowed since a 112-110 loss to Syracuse on Nov. 30, 2021 – in which the Hawkeyes trailed by 21 points about 7 minutes into the game.

Jahmir Young led Maryland (11-6, 2-4) with 20 points, Donta Scott added 15 and 11 rebounds and Julian Reese scored 10.

Sandfort and Connor McCaffery scored 12 points apiece for Iowa.

UP NEXT

Maryland returns home to take on Michigan on Thursday

Iowa wraps on a three-game homestand on Wednesday against Northwestern

