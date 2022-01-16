Perez scores 33 to carry Manhattan past Canisius 80-75

LE GRAND, California (KSEE) --The community of Le Grand is rallying together in support of the Ortiz family after the loss of three children. Police say their mother murdered them on Wednesday. On Sunday, the father's soccer team hosted a carwash to fundraise for funeral expenses.

"People started lining up since like 8:40, 8:50 a.m.," said Carlos Rogel, one of the coaches at Le Grand High School Boys Soccer team.