Perez scores 21 to lift Manhattan over Fairfield 74-67

NCAA
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP)Jose Perez had 21 points as Manhattan beat Fairfield 74-67 on Wednesday.

Ant Nelson had 18 points and six rebounds for Manhattan (13-11, 6-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Roberts added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Perez hit 11 of 12 free throws.

Supreme Cook had 17 points for the Stags (12-14, 6-9). Jesus Cruz added 13 points and Chris Maidoh had 10 points.

March 13 2022 05:30 pm