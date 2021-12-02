Pepper scores 30 to lead UC Davis over Pacific 63-57

MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) - Police have arrested a man for supplying alcohol to minors that lead to a fatal car crash in 2020, according to Merced police officials.

On Dec. 5, 2020, officers responded to a fatal crash at Bear Creek Drive and Parsons Avenue. The driver Savannah Correa, 19, was killed and the three other passengers in the vehicle were injured.