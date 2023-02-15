BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Dylan Penn scored 19 points as Vermont beat New Hampshire 80-51 on Wednesday night.

Penn had six rebounds for the Catamounts (16-10, 10-2 America East Conference). Aaron Deloney scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Finn Sullivan shot 4 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Catamounts picked up their eighth straight win.

Christian Moore led the Wildcats (11-13, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Matt Herasme added 12 points and eight rebounds for New Hampshire. In addition, Clarence O. Daniels II had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.