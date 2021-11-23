Penn scores 27, lifts Bellarmine past Central Michigan 76-69

LAS VEGAS (AP)Dylan Penn tied his career high with 27 points as Bellarmine got past Central Michigan 76-69 on Tuesday.

CJ Fleming had 16 points and six rebounds for Bellarmine (1-5), which ended its season-opening five-game losing streak. Sam DeVault added 14 points.

Harrison Henderson tied a career high with 21 points for the Chippewas (1-4). Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 17 points. Oscar Lopez Jr. had 12 points.

