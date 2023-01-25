ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Drew Pember scored a school-record 48 points and UNC Asheville beat Presbyterian 88-80 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Pember’s 48 points are the most in a Division I game this season, bettering the 46 Western Illinois’ Trenton Massner on Monday and the 46 of Long Beach State’s Marcus Tsohonis last Saturday.

Pember made 14 of 24 shots overall, 8 of 10 3-pointers and 12 of 13 free throws he also contributed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs (16-6, 8-1 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones added 13 points and three steals. The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to seven games.

Jalen Forrest finished with 26 points for the Blue Hose (5-17, 1-8). Terrell Ard Jr. added 17 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Presbyterian, which has lost eight straight.

Both teams play again on Saturday. UNC Asheville visits Campbell and Presbyterian hosts Winthrop.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.