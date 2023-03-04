BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP)Sean Pedulla scored 25 points to lead Virginia Tech to an 82-60 victory over Florida State on Saturday in an Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season finale.

Pedulla was 8 of 12 from the floor. Hunter Cattoor added 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting, and the pair combined for 10 3-pointers. Grant Basile scored 13 points and Rodney Rice had 10 for Virginia Tech (18-13, 8-12).

The Hokies shot 62.5% (15 of 24) in the first half and finished 29 of 56 (52%) overall and 16 of 34 (47%) from distance.

Caleb Mills scored 14 points for Florida State (9-22, 7-13), which has lost six of its last seven games. De’Ante Green and Matthew Cleveland added 10 points apiece.

The Hokies opened the game on a 14-0 run, capped by a 3 each from Basile and Pedulla, and led 39-30 at halftime. Mills opened the second half scoring seven points to pull the Seminoles to 41-37, but they didn’t get closer. The Hokies answered with a 27-8 run for a 68-45 lead with 8:29 to go and had a 28-point lead with about two minutes left.

Both teams will play first round games in the ACC Tournament on Tuesday.

