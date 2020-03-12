Pearson, Small double up as Texas St. downs Appalachian St.

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Isiah Small and Nijal Pearson scored 23 points apiece as Texas State beat Appalachian State 85-68 in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

The 23 points were a season high for Small, who hit 9 of 11 shots with nine rebounds. Eric Terry scored 12 points for the Bobcats (21-11) and Quentin Scott scored 10.

Texas State entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed and advanced to play second-seeded South Alabama on Saturday.

Justin Forrest scored 21 points for the Mountaineers (18-15), Kendall Lewis scored 13 and O’Showen Williams scored 11 with six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

