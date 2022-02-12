Parker lifts North Florida over Kennesaw State 74-72

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Jadyn Parker had 17 points and North Florida turned back Kennesaw State 74-72 on Saturday.

Jarius Hicklen had 12 points for the Ospreys (8-18, 4-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Emmanuel Adedoyin added 11 points and sank the second of two free throws to give North Florida the lead for good at 71-70 with 1:26 remaining. Dorian James had four blocks.

Demond Robinson had 13 points for the Owls (11-14, 6-6). Chris Youngblood added 12 points and eight rebounds. Brandon Stroud had 12 points and 17 rebounds.

The Ospreys evened the season series against the Owls. Kennesaw State defeated North Florida 62-60 on Jan. 17.

