Papas scores 22 to lift Monmouth over Towson 79-71

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — George Papas had 22 points as Monmouth got past Towson 79-71 on Saturday night.

Papas hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Marcus McClary had 16 points for Monmouth (1-1). Walker Miller added 11 points and eight rebounds. Myles Foster had seven rebounds.

Nicolas Timberlake had 18 points for the Tigers (1-1). Cam Holden added 17 points and nine rebounds. Juwan Gray had 12 points.

Terry Nolan Jr., the Tigers’ leading scorer heading into the contest, failed to make a shot (0 of 6) before fouling out.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com