Owusu, Miller lead No. 12 Maryland women to rout of Purdue

NCAA
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP)Ashley Owusu had 19 points and nine assists, Diamond Miller added 16 points and eight assists and No. 12 Maryland coasted to an 83-46 win over Purdue on Sunday.

The Terrapins shot 52% through three quarters while holding the Boilermakers to 34% for the game, forcing 17 turnovers and building a 51-35 rebounding advantage.

Katie Benzan and Chloe Bibby scored 11 points apiece and Faith Masonius grabbed 10 rebounds for Maryland (9-1, 5-0 Big Ten Conference).

Kayana Traylor topped Purdue (5-4, 2-3) with 12 points.

Maryland opened the first period with six consecutive points and closed it with eight straight for a 16-6 lead. The lead stretched to 43-22 at the half. A 17-0 run that included three 3-pointers from Benzan down the stretch of the third quarter had the lead at 35.

Maryland was without prized freshman Angel Reese, who has a broken bone in her right ankle, but Alaysia Styles, a transfer from California, played 20 minutes and scored six points with four rebounds. Styles, a 6-foot-3 senior, played one minute in her Maryland debut in the last game.

The Terrapins are scheduled to play at Minnesota on Thursday. Purdue is home against No. 19 Indiana on Thursday.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

