Overton, Sisoho Jawara lead Weber St. over Idaho 84-74

NCAA
OGDEN, Utah (AP)Jamison Overton and Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored 18 points apiece as Weber State defeated Idaho 84-74 on Thursday night. Koby McEwen added 12 points for the Wildcats, while Dillon Jones and Dyson Koehler each had 11. Jones also had eight rebounds.

Mikey Dixon had 19 points for the Vandals (3-11, 0-4 Big Sky Conference). Rashad Smith added 13 points. Trevante Anderson had 10 points and seven assists.

