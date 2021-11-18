Overton scores 21 to carry Weber St. over UMass 88-73

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child on Friday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney's office.

Fresno County Sheriff deputies say Jesus Tapia, 32, was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail in June of 2020 on 30 counts of manufacturing child porn, five counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 and two counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10.