BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Great Osobor scored 18 points as Montana State beat Omaha 82-54 on Saturday night.

Osobor was 7 of 9 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Bobcats (6-5). Raequan Battle scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 15, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc, and added nine rebounds. Jubrile Belo shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 10 points.

Jaeden Marshall led the way for the Mavericks (3-8) with 14 points. Marquel Sutton added 10 points for Omaha. Frankie Fidler also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.