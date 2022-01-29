Ortiz carries North Alabama over Kennesaw State 71-58

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Daniel Ortiz had 21 points as North Alabama defeated Kennesaw State 71-58 on Saturday.

Dallas Howell had 12 points for North Alabama (9-12, 2-6 Atlantic Sun Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. C.J. Brim added eight rebounds. Isaac Chatman had seven rebounds.

Chris Youngblood had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (9-11, 4-3). Brandon Stroud added seven rebounds. Terrell Burden had three blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 05:00 pm
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm