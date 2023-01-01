CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP)No. 10 UCLA wasn’t the same team without leading scorer Charisma Osborne and Oregon State took advantage of her absence.

Raegan Beers had 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Beavers (9-5, 1-2 Pac-12) in a 77-72 win on Sunday. It was Oregon State’s first victory of the season against a ranked opponent.

UCLA (13-2, 2-1 Pac-12) had its six-game winning streak snapped.

Osborne, a senior guard who averages a team-high 18.0 points and 6.1 rebounds, suffered a left shoulder injury early in the fourth quarter of Friday’s win at No. 17 Oregon. Projected as an early first-round pick in this year’s WNBA draft, Osborne was on UCLA’s bench Sunday with her arm in a sling.

UCLA coach Cori Close said Osborne has a shoulder sprain and isn’t sure how long she’ll be out of the lineup, ”but she’s a pretty fast healer and I’m hopeful it won’t be too long.”

”She’s our leading scorer, but I thought we missed her defense more,” Close said. ”I believe she is one of the most elite defenders in the entire country. She guards multiple positions.”

After Londynn Jones’ 3-pointer gave the Bruins their first lead at 64-63 with 3:37 remaining, Beers took over.

Beers, who scored 16 points in the second half, converted a left-handed layup with 1:55 left to give Oregon State a 67-64 lead.

She then hit two free throws and blocked a UCLA shot to give Oregon State possession in the final minute.

UCLA got within three points on Gina Conti’s 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds left, but Talia von Oelhoffen sealed the win with two foul shots.

”It means a lot. UCLA is a really good team,” said Beers, a freshman forward. ”It was a good team win all around. People making plays at then end of the game, which we needed.”

Von Oelhoffen and Bendu Yeaney added 15 points apiece for Oregon State.

Kiki Rice led the Bruins with 20 points, Conti had 19, and Jones finished with 17.

Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said Osborne’s absence did not change the Beavers approach to the game.

”She went out early fourth quarter the other night (at Oregon) and UCLA went on a run,” Rueck said. ”They’ve got so many good players, especially at the guard position that while you can’t completely replace Charisma Osborne, we knew that they would be formidable.”

The Bruins missed their first five shots and fell behind 10-0.

UCLA cut the lead to five points early in the second quarter, but Oregon State led 38-27 at the break behind Shalexxus Aaron’s 14 first-half points, including four 3-pointers.

”Credit to Oregon State,” Close said. ”They did a great job. They played to their strengths and they executed their game plan with more consistency than we did ours.”

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins struggled offensively for much of the game without Osborne and shot just 37.9%. UCLA played its first game of the season without Osborne and getting her back in the lineup will be key moving forward.

The Bruins only other loss this season was a nine-point setback November 29 at No. 1 South Carolina, the defending national champions.

Oregon State: The Beavers started fast and led virtually the entire game. It was a big win for Oregon State, which was 0-3 against ranked opponents entering the game, including a 32-point loss December 18 to No. 9 LSU at the Maui Classic.

Senior guard Bendu Yeaney scored 15 points against UCLA, eclipsing 1,000 career points. Yeaney, a transfer from Arizona, played on the Wildcats’ 2020-21 team that lost to Stanford in the NCAA championship game.

UP NEXT

UCLA: Visits USC on Sunday.

Oregon State: At Arizona on Friday.

