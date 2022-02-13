Oregon State hits free throws to sink No. 24 Oregon, 68-62

EUGENE, Ore. (AP)Talia von Oelhoffen scored 23 points and snared 12 rebounds and Oregon State made enough free throws down the stretch to upset No. 24 Oregon, 68-62 on Sunday afternoon.

Playing a home-and-home weekend series, the Ducks won Friday in Corvallis, 74-66 by getting hot in the fourth quarter. On Sunday, the Beavers knocked down 13 of 20 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to earn the win.

Oregon State built a 10-point lead in the second quarter and led, 32-22 at intermission after von Oelhoffen, AJ Marotte and Ellie Mack each hit 3-pointers in the final three minutes of the half. The Ducks pulled even on Te-Hina Paopao layup with 3:17 left in the third, but Emily Codding hit from deep and the Beavers went six-for-six from the line to close out the third quarter with a 47-40 lead.

von Oelhoffen knocked down all three of her 3-point attempts and was 6 of 6 from the free throw line to lead Oregon State (12-9, 5-6 Pac-12). Ellie Mack and Jelena Mitrovic added 14 and 10 points off the bench, respectively, and the Beavers converted 26 of 38 (68.4%) from the free throw line in the game.

Paopao finished with 17 points to lead Oregon (16-8, 9-4) and Endyia Rogers added another 16 points. Nyara Sabally added 13 points off the bench.

Oregon State returns home to play host to No. 2 Stanford Friday. Oregon hosts UCLA Wednesday and California Friday.

