Oregon State ends USC’s 6-game win streak with a 58-56 win

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP)Jarod Lucas and Ethan Thompson scored 13 points apiece and Oregon State beat Southern California 58-56 on Tuesday night, snapping the Trojans six-game winning streak.

Both teams struggled offensively down the stretch as Oregon State did not make a field goal in the final 3:13 and USC did not score in the last 2:19.

Rodrigue Andela made a pair of foul shots for the Beavers to cap the scoring with 1:49 left. USC’s Drew Peterson missed a 3-pointer with five seconds to go.

Roman Silva added 12 points for Oregon State (7-5, 3-3 Pac-12) on 6-for-7 shooting.

Evan Mobley scored 12 points and Peterson added 10 for the Trojans (11-3, 5-2).

Both teams were 20-for-48 (42%) shooting. Oregon State was 6 for 15 (40%) from 3-point range and USC 6 for 20 (30%). The Beavers shot 12 for 14 from the foul line and USC went 10 for 18.

The contest was originally scheduled for Dec. 20 but was postponed due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols within the Trojans’ program.

Oregon State is scheduled to play at No. 21 Oregon on Saturday. USC has two more games this week, facing Stanford on Thursday and California on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.