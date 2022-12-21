ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Kario Oquendo scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half and rallied Georgia to a 72-65 victory over Chattanooga on Wednesday.

Oquendo was 7-of-11 shooting, including 5 of 8 in the second half with two 3-pointers. His 3-pointer with 1:48 to play snapped the last of four ties and was the final field goal of the game. From there, the Bulldogs made 6 of 8 free throws while the Mocs were missing three from the arc.

Terry Roberts added 14 points, Baelen Bridges 12 and Jailyn Ingram 10 for Georgia (9-3).

Jamal Johnson hit 6 of 10 3-point tries and scored 23 points for the Mocs (8-5). Dalvin White and Jake Stephens had 10 points each. Stephens grabbed eight rebounds. In Chattanooga’s overtime loss to Belmont on Sunday, Stephens had 30 points and 20 rebounds.

After shooting just 20% in the first half and trailing by 33-30 at the break, the Bulldogs caught the Mocs midway through the second half. Oquendo’s two free throws with three minutes to go gave Georgia its first lead and were part of a 17-5 game-ending run over the final six minutes.

The Bulldogs shot 52% in the second half. They finished with a 20-of-25 performance at the line to 9 of 15 for the Mocs.

The Mocs, who came in ranked second nationally making just under 12 3s a game, put up 39 from the arc, making 9 of 21 in the first half but only 5 of 18 in the second.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25