CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Masai Olowokere had 14 points in Central Arkansas’ 107-56 win over Hendrix on Friday night.

Olowokere also contributed seven rebounds for the Bears (1-1). Camren Hunter scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Carl Daughtery Jr. shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Warriors (0-1) were led by Colten Berry, who posted 10 points. Craig Collier II added eight points for Hendrix. In addition, Colton McMullin had eight points and two steals.

