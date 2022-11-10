COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Erik Oliver’s 19 points helped Tennessee Tech defeat Tennessee Wesleyan 82-48 on Thursday night.

Oliver shot 7 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Golden Eagles (1-1). Jaylen Sebree added 15 points while shooting 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc, and he also had 11 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Tyrone Perry shot 5 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Bulldogs (0-1) were led in scoring by Ray Tyler, who finished with 11 points. Tennessee Wesleyan also got eight points from Peyton West. In addition, Kobe Pride finished with seven points and six rebounds.

Tennessee Tech visits Marshall in its next matchup on Monday.

