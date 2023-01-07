STATESBORO, Ga. (AP)Ben Stanley’s 22 points helped Old Dominion defeat Georgia Southern 81-75 in overtime on Saturday.

Stanley went 10 of 18 from the field for the Monarchs (10-6, 2-2 Sun Belt). Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 18 points and added eight rebounds. Chaunce Jenkins shot 5 of 13 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Kaden Archie led the Eagles (10-7, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Tyren Moore added 12 points for Georgia Southern. Kamari Brown also put up 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.