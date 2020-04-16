Oklahoma adds transfers Umoja Gibson, Elijah Harkless

NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Oklahoma has signed transfers Umoja Gibson and Elijah Harkless.

The school announced the signings on Wednesday. Both players will have to sit out next season because of NCAA rules and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Gibson, a 6-foot-1 guard, was the second-leading scorer for a North Texas squad that won the Conference USA regular-season title last season. He averaged 14.5 points and 1.4 steals per game, was third in the league with 86 3-pointers and was named to the All-Conference USA second team.

As a freshman, Gibson made 99 3-pointers – a record for a freshman in the league – and was selected to the C-USA All-Freshman Team.

Harkless spent two seasons at Cal State Northridge. The 6-4 guard averaged 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and a Big West-leading 1.7 steals last season. He had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Saint Katherine on Jan. 4 – the first triple-double in school history.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

