Okauru leads UNC Wilmington over Delaware St. 67-63

NCAA
DOVER, Del. (AP)Mike Okauru had 22 points as UNC Wilmington narrowly defeated Delaware State 67-63 on Saturday.

Jaylen Sims had 17 points and six rebounds for UNC Wilmington (3-2). Jaylen Fornes added 11 points and six rebounds.

Myles Carter tied a career high with 24 points and had 10 rebounds for the Hornets (2-3). Dominik Fragala added 13 points. Corey Perkins had 12 points.

