Ohio tops Ball St. 87-63 behind Vander Plas, Carter

NCAA
ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Ben Vander Plas had 18 points and seven rebounds and Jason Carter scored 18 points and Ohio cruised past Ball State 87-63 on Tuesday night.

Mark Sears had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Ohio (17-3, 8-1 Mid-American Conference).

Jalen Windham scored 17 points and Payton Sparks scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (10-11, 5-5).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

