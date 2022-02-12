Ohams lifts Fordham past Duquesne 65-54

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH (AP)Chuba Ohams had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lift Fordham to a 65-54 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

Josh Colon-Navarro had 15 points for Fordham (11-12, 4-7 Atlantic 10 Conference), which snapped its five-game road losing streak. Antrell Charlton added 11 points, six rebounds and six assists. Kyle Rose had 10 points and six rebounds.

Tre Williams had 14 points and five blocks for the Dukes (6-16, 1-9), who have now lost nine games in a row. Leon Ayers III added 12 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 03:30 pm
March 13 2022 05:30 pm