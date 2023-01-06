NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Jacob Ognacevic scored 24 points as Lipscomb beat North Alabama 86-62 on Thursday night.

Ognacevic shot 8 of 13 from the field and 8 for 8 from the foul line for the Bisons (9-7, 1-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Will Pruitt and A.J. McGinnis scored 13 points apiece.

Will Soucie led the way for the Lions (9-7, 1-2) with 13 points. Jacari Lane added 10 points and Damien Forrest scored nine.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Lipscomb visits Jacksonville while North Alabama hosts Stetson.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.