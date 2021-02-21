Ognacevic’ late 3 leads Valparaiso over S. Illinois 66-65

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP)Jacob Ognacevic scored 15 points off the bench and Valparaiso survived a late turnover to defeat Southern Illinois 66-65 on Sunday.

Donovan Clay had 15 points for Valparaiso (9-15, 6-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Zion Morgan added eight points and six rebounds.

Ognavich hit a 3-pointer with 4:03 remaining to give Valpo a 66-63 lead. Anthony D’Avanzo pulled Southern Illinois within a point at 3:39 and the teams didn’t score again. Valpo lost the ball with 10 seconds left but SIU missed its last shot as time expired.

D’Avanzo had 16 points for the Salukis (10-11, 4-11). Ben Harvey added 13 points. Kyler Filewich had 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Lance Jones also scored 11.

