Oduro scores 20 to carry George Mason over Penn 87-66

NCAA
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Josh Oduro had 20 points as George Mason easily beat Pennsylvania 87-66 on Friday night.

D’Shawn Schwartz had 18 points for George Mason (2-0). Devon Cooper and Jamal Hartwell II each added 12 points.

Jordan Dingle had 20 points for the Quakers (0-2). Jonah Charles added 18 points. Jelani Williams had six rebounds.

