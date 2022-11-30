FAIRFAX, Va. (AP)Josh Oduro scored 21 points and De’Von Cooper added 10 points in the overtime as George Mason took down Hofstra 81-77 on Wednesday night.

Oduro had 11 rebounds for the Patriots (4-4). Ronald Polite scored 14 points and added five assists. Cooper was 3 of 7 shooting, including 1 for 5 from distance, and went 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Pride (6-3) were led by Aaron Estrada, who recorded 31 points. Tyler Thomas added 14 points and two steals and Warren Williams finished with seven points, six rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.