DEKALB, Ill. (AP)Zarigue Nutter scored 18 points to lead Northern Illinois to an 81-53 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday.

Nutter also had three steals for the Huskies (11-14, 7-5 Mid-American Conference). Harvin Ibarguen scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. David Coit was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Lamar Norman Jr. finished with 12 points for the Broncos (6-19, 2-10), who have lost eight straight. Seth Hubbard had 11 points and Jefferson Monegro added seven points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Tuesday. Northern Illinois visits Ball State, while Western Michigan hosts Kent State.

