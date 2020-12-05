Nutall leads Sam Houston State over Dallas Christian 117-42

NCAA
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Zach Nutall had 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists as Sam Houston State routed Dallas Christian 117-42 on Friday night.

Demarkus Lampley had 17 points, with five 3-pointers, for Sam Houston State (1-3). Donte Powers added 15 points and Tristan Ikpe had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Reggie Daniels had 12 points for the Crusaders. Ja’Kyrie Robinson added six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com