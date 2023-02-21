PHILADELPHIA (AP) (AP)Jayden Nunn scored a career-high 31 points to lead VCU over Saint Joseph’s 88-63 on Tuesday night.

Nunn shot 12 for 13, including 7 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Rams (21-7, 12-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jalen DeLoach scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Brandon Johns Jr. recorded eight points and finished 3 of 8 from the field.

Erik Reynolds II led the Hawks (13-15, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Lynn Greer III added nine points and Cameron Brown finished with eight points and four assists.

