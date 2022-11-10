NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Dayne Prim scored 20 points and Isaac Haney added 19 as Northwestern State beat Ouachita Baptist 79-68 on Thursday.

Jalen Hampton finished with nine points for the Demons (1-1).

Laquan Butler had 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks for the Tigers (0-1). Reggie Martin and Tylar Haynes each score 12 points.

NEXT UP

Northwestern State hosts Illinois State on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.