EVANSTON, Ill. (AP)Pete Nance scored 20 points and Northwestern pulled away in the second half to beat Nebraska 77-65 on Tuesday night.

Northwestern (13-13, 6-11 Big Ten) ended a three-game losing skid while Nebraska (7-20, 1-15) has lost three straight since upsetting Minnesota on Feb. 9 in its only conference win.

Nance made 8 of 11 field goals. Boo Buie and Chase Audige added 15 points apiece for Northwestern. The trio combined for nine of the Wildcats’ 13 3-pointers. Ty Berry made two 3s and finished with 10 points.

Northwestern opened the second half on a 26-14 run for an 18-point lead with about 10 minutes left and stretched it to 68-47 with 7:27 remaining. Nance made three of Northwestern’s six shots from long range as the Wildcats finished 15 of 27 (56%) from the floor in the second half.

Alonzo Verge Jr. and Bryce McGowens had 15 points apiece to lead Nebraska. Kobe Webster added 13 points.

Northwestern led by as many as 14 points before Verge scored all 10 of his first-half points in the last seven minutes to help Nebraska cut the deficit to 37-31 at the break. Nance scored nine points, and Buie and Audige had eight apiece for the Wildcats.

Webster and Verge made consecutive 3-pointers to help Nebraska pull to 72-63, but they didn’t get closer.

Northwestern plays at Penn State on Friday. Nebraska hosts No. 25 Iowa on Friday before ending its regular season with three straight road games, two against ranked opponents.

—

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25