HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP)Trevon Faulkner had 14 points in Northern Kentucky’s 60-56 win against Robert Morris on Saturday night.

Faulkner also added five rebounds for the Norse (5-4). Marques Warrick scored 13 points and was 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Xavier Rhodes recorded 12 points and was 5-of-8 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

The Colonials (3-6) were led by Kahliel Spear, who recorded 13 points, six rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Robert Morris also got 13 points and two steals from Enoch Cheeks. In addition, Josh Corbin finished with 11 points.

