BOISE, Idaho (AP)Oakland Fort came off the bench to score 15 points, burying a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally No. 9 seed Northern Arizona to an 81-80 victory over top-seeded Eastern Washington in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Sunday night.

Xavier Fuller finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for the Lumberjacks (11-22), who stunned the regular-season champions. Nik Mains added 16 points and five rebounds.

Steele Venters led the Eagles (22-10) with 21 points and five assists. Ethan Price added 13 points and four assists, while Angelo Allegri also scored 13.

The game was tied at 35 at halftime. Eastern Washington shot 57% overall and made 9 of 24 from beyond the arc, but the Eagles sank only 13 of 20 free throws and missed some costly ones down the stretch.

Northern Arizona advances to play the winner between Montana and Idaho State in the semifinals on Monday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.