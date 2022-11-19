JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Jose Placer scored 18 points as North Florida beat South Carolina State 72-66 on Saturday night.

Placer shot 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Ospreys (1-2). Carter Hendricksen scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Jarius Hicklen recorded 11 points and shot 2 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Rakeim Gary added 15 points for South Carolina State (0-5). Raquan Brown also had 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

North Florida plays Monday against Duquesne on the road, and South Carolina State visits Wake Forest on Wednesday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.