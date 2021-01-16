North Dakota tops North Dakota St. 82-78 in OT

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Mitchell Sueker scored a season-high 22 points, including a pair of free throws to force overtime as North Dakota narrowly defeated North Dakota State 82-78 on Saturday night. Filip Rebraca added 21 points for the Fighting Hawks. Rebraca also had seven rebounds.

Ethan Igbanugo had 18 points for North Dakota (4-11, 4-5 Summit League). Tyree Ihenacho added 11 points.

Rocky Kreuser scored a career-high 32 points and had 10 rebounds for the Bison (7-7, 7-2), whose five-game winning streak came to an end. Sam Griesel added 11 points and seven rebounds. Jarius Cook had 10 points. Tyree Eady tied a career high with 13 rebounds plus 10 points.

The Fighting Hawks registered their first win in three tries against the Bison this season. In the most recent matchup, North Dakota State defeated North Dakota 62-45 on Friday.

