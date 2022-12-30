GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP)Grant Nelson’s 18 points helped North Dakota State defeat North Dakota 71-49 on Friday night.

Nelson also contributed eight rebounds for the Bison (4-11, 1-2 Summit). Andrew Morgan added 15 points while shooting 7 of 9 from the field, and they also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Boden Skunberg shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

A’Jahni Levias led the way for the Fightin’ Hawks (6-9, 0-2) with 10 points and two steals. Tsotne Tsartsidze added nine points for North Dakota. B.J. Omot also recorded eight points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. North Dakota State hosts South Dakota State while North Dakota hosts South Dakota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.