GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Marcus Watson and Love Bettis each scored 20 points as North Carolina A&T beat Elon 66-61 on Wednesday night.

Watson added seven rebounds for the Aggies (12-14, 7-6 Colonial Athletic Association). Kam Woods shot 4 for 14, including 2 for 11 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Torrence Watson finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Phoenix (5-20, 3-9). Elon also got 12 points and four assists from Sean Halloran. In addition, Max Mackinnon finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.