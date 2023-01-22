SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP)Miles Norris scored 24 points to lead UC Santa Barbara over Cal State Bakersfield 76-58 on Saturday night.

Norris had seven rebounds for the Gauchos (16-3, 7-1 Big West Conference). Cole Anderson scored 11 points.

Cameron Smith finished with 27 points and three steals for the Roadrunners (6-13, 2-6). Antavion Collum and Kaseem Watson added 10 points apiece.

UC Santa Barbara’s next game is Friday against Hawaii on the road. Cal State Bakersfield hosts UC Davis on Thursday.

