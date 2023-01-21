JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Kevion Nolan scored 20 points as Jacksonville beat Queens 77-70 on Saturday.

Nolan also contributed six rebounds for the Dolphins (11-8, 4-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jordan Davis scored 16 points while going 6 of 8 (2 for 3 from distance), and added six rebounds and three blocks. Osayi Osifo shot 4 of 4 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points. Gyasi Powell also had 15.

The Royals (13-8, 3-5) were led by Kenny Dye, who posted 22 points and five assists. AJ McKee added 11 points for Queens. In addition, Chris Ashby finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Jacksonville visits North Alabama while Queens hosts FGCU.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.