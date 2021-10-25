No. 8 Baylor loses Langston Love to season-ending ACL injury

WACO, Texas (AP)Baylor freshman guard Langston Love tore his ACL in a preseason scrimmage and will miss the entire season for the No. 8 Bears, who are the defending national champions.

The school said Monday that the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Love will have surgery to repair the injury and redshirt this season. He is expected to make a full recovery and make his Bears debut next year.

Coach Scott Drew said Love suffered the injury when driving to the basket in the second half of a private scrimmage against Texas A&M. Love had scored 13 points before getting hurt.

”Langston has been a great addition to our program, and we were really excited about his potential to contribute on the court this season,” Drew said. ”While we’re disappointed he won’t have that opportunity, he’s a terrific teammate who will do whatever he can to help us from the sidelines this year. Langston has a great support system, and we know he’ll work hard and come back stronger than ever.”

Baylor opens the season at home on Nov. 12 against Incarnate Word.

