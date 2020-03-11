Breaking News
No. 7 Creighton hoping Zegarowski ready for NCAA Tournament

NCAA
OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski was scheduled to have knee surgery Wednesday and the Bluejays hope to have him available for the NCAA Tournament next week.

Zegarowski injured the meniscus in his right knee late in the seventh-ranked Bluejays’ game against Seton Hall on Saturday. An MRI revealed the injury Monday.

Creighton’s next game is Thursday against St. John’s or Georgetown in the Big East Tournament in New York.

Zegarowski has started 30 of 31 games and is second on the team in scoring at 16.1 points per game. He’s third in the Big East in 3-point shooting at 42.4%. He was named to the All-Big East second team.

A Creighton spokesman confirmed the plan for Zegarowski, which was first reported by Stadium.com.

