No. 5 Baylor women roll to 73-28 blowout of Morehead State

WACO, Texas (AP)Sarah Andrews scored 20 points, Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith each had a double-double and No. 5 Baylor beat Morehead State 73-28 on Tuesday night.

The Bears (7-1) held the Eagles to 20% shooting (11 off 55) in their 64th consecutive nonconference home victory.

Egbo had a career-high 16 rebounds while scoring 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and was one of five Baylor players with a game-high four assists. Smith had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Andrews was 6 of 8 from 3-point range as Baylor finished 13 of 29 (45%) from deep. Ja’Mee Asberry scored 12 points while going 4 of 12 beyond the arc.

Morehead State (1-5) failed to reach double digits in any quarter. Jada Claude scored eight points and Julan McDonald had six as the pair combined to go 6 of 25 from the field.

Baylor closed the first half on a 14-3 run for a 37-17 halftime lead. Andrews had two of the Bears’ four 3-pointers during that stretch. Claude hit a 3 with two seconds remaining in the first half.

”They had two banked-in 3s in the game. They had three made 3s, and two of them were banked in, late clock,” first-year Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. ”And even that is a teaching moment because it’s end of quarter and they have to get it off. So you almost have to treat everybody like a shooter in that situation and not have them have a momentum play going into half, going into quarter.”

Andrews ramped up the volume from long range after making four of five 3-pointers as the Bears swept three games in the Cancun Challenge. But the sophomore was still just 9 of 27 from deep entering the game.

”They got me the ball in the right spots tonight and I was just able to knock down shots,” Andrews said. ”After the first two, I was like, `All right.’ Then the third one went in and I just believed anything was going in after that.”

BIG PICTURE

Morehead State: The shooting struggles were at their worst in the third quarter, when the Eagles made just 1 of 16 from the field and were outscored 25-3 for a 60-22 deficit.

Baylor: The bigger Bears dominated on the glass with a 47-28 edge in rebounding, but they had a rough night offensively against an overmatched opponent with 13 turnovers.

DOUBLING UP

Egbo notched the 22nd double-double of her career, while Smith recorded her 31st. Egbo is averaging more than seven defensive rebounds per game after getting 10 against Morehead State.

”I’d say Queen found her mojo in Cancun, and I hope she just keeps on rolling with it,” Collen said.

UP NEXT

Morehead State: At Evansville on Dec. 11.

Baylor: Hosts Missouri on Saturday.

